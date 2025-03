Depending on hardware support, GTAV players on PC who upgrade will be able to enjoy:

Ray tracing features only available on PC such as ambient occlusion and global illumination — plus ray traced shadows and reflections first debuted on consoles

Support for AMD FSR1 and FSR3, and NVIDIA DLSS 3

Faster loading times using SSD and DirectStorage on supported devices and configurations

Enhanced support for higher resolutions, higher aspect ratios, and higher framerates

DualSense® controller support, with adaptive triggers