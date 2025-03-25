I torsdags avslöjades det att Ubisoft och Tencent har gjort nya affärer där de skapar ett nytt dotterföretag under Tencent. Dotterföretaget kommer bland annat bossa över varumärken så som Assassin’s Creed, Far Cray och Rainbow Six.
Efter att affären blivit officiell har de anställda på Ubisoft visat oro över sina jobb och möjliga framtida uppsägningar. Speciellt de på Ubisoft som inte jobbar med dessa tre stora spel. Ubisoft har försökt lugna sina anställda med ett mail där Marie-Sophie de Waubert säger att de inte ska oroa sig.
“I also want to be clear: if you’re not currently working on these brands, it doesn’t mean your work matters any less,” she said. “This agreement will benefit all of Ubisoft, giving us the means to spark more innovation and creativity across the board. This marks the beginning of a new chapter, and you play a vital role in shaping it.”
Enligt andra läckta interna konversationer verkar dock oron kvarstå. Ubisoft verkar inte heller varit speciellt transparant med affären och att de inte kommunicerat med sina anställda om vad som var på väg att hända.
“They can say these things in an email, but when it comes down to it, we feel like we know where priorities are.”
“I want to think our team is okay right now, but we don’t know. You’d think they’d have at least some sort of clarity for us before publicly announcing the deal.”
“They promised transparency and regular communication with us, but we’ll see if that actually happens.”
Affären behöver inte betyda något dåligt för de anställda. Men med tanke på hur landskapet ser ut inom industrin där uppsägningar nästan sker varje vecka så är oron hos de anställda rättfärdigad.