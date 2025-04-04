Det är nog många (inklusive undertecknad) som sitter och väntar på en tredje uppföljare till Dishonored. Raphael Colantonio som var en av grundarna till Arkane säger att han är öppen för en uppföljare. Han var med i Quad Damage Podcast och pratade om just detta.
"I'd love to - I mean, we're talking totally hypothetically at this point - I could see myself working on Dishonored 3 right now because it's been so long that, you know, why not?"
Även om detta nog inte ens är på ritbordet så berättar Colantonio att det finns flera idéer för en möjlig tredje del. Men samtidigt säger han att det inte är läge att diskutera detta nu. Plus att det gamla teamet också är spridet för vinden.
"I don't think it would make sense to talk about it,"
"Which of those three versions will ever see the day, now we're talking about science fiction at this point. So many of the people [that worked on the series] are scattered around, and Harvey is not at Arkane any more. I'm not at Arkane, and Dinga is working on Blade."
Man säger ju att hoppet är det sista som överger en. Vill ni ha ett nytt Dishonored?