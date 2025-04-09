Det är inte bara i Sverige som priserna på Switch 2 diskuteras. Också nordamerikanerna har reagerat på riktpriserna, som i grovt räknat är 50 procent högre än för Switch i USA och Kanada.
När den nordamerikanska Nintendo-chefen Doug Bowser pratar priser med kanadensiska CBC säger han att priserna är "lämpliga" utifrån den upplevelsen konsolen och spelen ger.
"As we look at Nintendo Switch 2 and you think about the feature sets that I talked about ... we believe that the pricing is appropriate for the value of the machine and the gameplay experience overall.
För folk som inte kommer ha råd med Switch 2 hänvisar Bowser till gamla Switch.
We recognize there are some people that may not be able to afford [the Switch 2's] price point. That's why we wanted to make the other Switch platforms available, so [people] still have an opportunity to come into our gaming universe, be a part of these characters in these worlds, and see value, if you will, in whatever rung of the platform they come in.
Riktpriset för Switch 2 är 450 USA-dollar och 629 kanadensiska dollar. Det är alltså markant mer än vad förra Switch kostade. Också spelen ser ut att kosta omkring 10 USA-dollar mer. Till det kommer att USA just infört 24-procentiga importtullar på produkter från Japan, vilka inte ska ha påverkat riktpriserna. Återstår att se om riktpriserna håller sig när konsolen släpps den 5 juni.