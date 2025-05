We support fully Rockstar Games taking additional time to realize their creative vision for Grand Theft Auto VI, which promises to be a ground-breaking, blockbuster entertainment experience that exceeds audience expectations.

While we take the movement of our titles seriously and appreciate the vast and deep global anticipation for Grand Theft Auto VI, we remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence.

As we continue to release our phenomenal pipeline, we expect to deliver a multi-year period of growth in our business and enhanced value for our shareholders.