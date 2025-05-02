We’re making some exciting updates to the Epic Games Store to provide an even better deal for developers, starting in June.

0% Store Fee For First $1,000,000 in Revenue Per App Per Year

Starting in June 2025, for any Epic Games Store payments we process, developers will pay a 0% revenue share on their first $1,000,000 in revenue per app per year, and then our regular 88%/12% revenue share when they earn more than that.

Epic Games Store Webshops

In June 2025, we are releasing a new feature enabling developers to launch their own webshops hosted by the Epic Games Store. These webshops can offer players out-of-app purchases, as a more cost-effective alternative to in-app purchases, where Apple, Google, and others charge exorbitant fees. With new legal rulings in place, developers will be able to send players from games to make digital purchases from webshops on any platform that allows it, including iOS in the European Union and United States.

As an extra bonus, players spending in Epic Webshops will also accrue 5% Epic Rewards on all their purchases.