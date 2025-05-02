Den utdragna striden mellan Epic Games och Apple rörande hur mycket intäkter butiker få ta från försäljningen. Apple har förbjudit tredjepartsbutiker för Ios-appar, och tvingat företag att använda App Store där uppemot 30 procent av försäljningspriset går till Apple.
En domstol beslutade förra veckan att förbjuda detta, och Apple tvingas öppna för tredjepartsbutiker, rapporterar Eurogamer. Epic har därpå meddelat att Fortnite återvänder till App Store i USA den här veckan. Vidare meddelar man att utvecklare med start i juni betalar 0 procent av intäkter under 1 miljon dollar per år i avgift till Epic. Därefter kostar det 12 procnet av intäkterna. Man kommer också ge utvecklare möjlighet att öppna egna webbshoppar med Epic Games Store som värdplattform.
We’re making some exciting updates to the Epic Games Store to provide an even better deal for developers, starting in June.
0% Store Fee For First $1,000,000 in Revenue Per App Per Year
Starting in June 2025, for any Epic Games Store payments we process, developers will pay a 0% revenue share on their first $1,000,000 in revenue per app per year, and then our regular 88%/12% revenue share when they earn more than that.
Epic Games Store Webshops
In June 2025, we are releasing a new feature enabling developers to launch their own webshops hosted by the Epic Games Store. These webshops can offer players out-of-app purchases, as a more cost-effective alternative to in-app purchases, where Apple, Google, and others charge exorbitant fees. With new legal rulings in place, developers will be able to send players from games to make digital purchases from webshops on any platform that allows it, including iOS in the European Union and United States.
As an extra bonus, players spending in Epic Webshops will also accrue 5% Epic Rewards on all their purchases.
Bråket mellan Epic och Apple har pågått i bortåt fem års tid, och handlar alltså i grund och botten om att Epic tycker Apple tar för höga avgifter i sin butik. Sommaren 2020 plockades Fortnite bort från Ios. Det har ett tag varit klart att det återvänder, men finns såvitt känt i nuläget bara att spela via streaming.