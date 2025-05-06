Spelpriserna har ökat på senare år. Först till PS5 och Xbox Series, där storspel ibland kostar en bit över 900 kronor, och inför Switch 2 tar också Nintendos spel ett prismässigt kliv uppåt. Mario Kart World kostar en bit över 900 kronor fysiskt i många butiker.
Playstations tidigre mångåriga chef Shuhei Yoshida ser prishöjningen som oundviklig. Dagens spel är "mer avancerat och mer tekniskt krävande än någonsin tidigare" påpekar han när Playstation Inside frågar vad han tycker om prisutvecklingen för Switch 2-spel och hur det påverkar andra i branschen.
I think it was going to happen sooner or later, maybe not from Nintendo, but it was going to happen eventually. We live in contrasting times, where inflation is real and significant, but people expect games that are ever more ambitious and therefore expensive to develop to cost the same. It’s an impossible equation.
Everything in video games today is more advanced and more technologically demanding than ever before, and therefore requires more resources. Each publisher or manufacturer sets the price of its games, of course, but in the end the heart of the matter lies in production costs.
Det är dyrt att göra spel, är alltså skälet. En annan följd av det är alla remasters och remakes. Shuhei Yoshida säger att de görs för att sprida de ekonomiska riskerna och tjäna pengar att göra AAA-spel av. Nostalgi och viljan att modernisera klassiker spelar mindre roll, säger han.
And that’s why industry actors are so keen to diversify their revenues, in order to continue producing the AAA games that the public buys before anything else. Basically, the proliferation of remasters and remakes doesn’t really stem from any kind of nostalgia or a desire to bring games up to date, but is a kind of “easy” solution to bring in profits that ultimately help finance new games. The same goes for PC ports. I’m not particularly bothered by this, because these ports, remakes and remasters are mostly made by support studios like Nixxes Software, so the studios developing the new games are relieved of the burden.
På frågan om han tror Rockstar kommer ta tillfället i akt att ta mer för GTA VI när folk blivit vana med högre priser säger han att han inte vet. Men han ser nysläppta Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 som ett framtidens sätt att göra spel på: det gjordes av bara ett 30-tal personer.
So I don’t know if Rockstar will jump at the chance to set the price of GTA 6 at 90 euros or more, to speak with your currency, but the situation is this. And we could even add subscription platforms and games as a service, which, while providing huge revenues in their own right, also help to finance AAA down the line.
In any case, a balance must be found between production costs and game prices. GTA6 will obviously be a case in point, but if you take the example of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, the game is just as phenomenal visually, despite the fact that the team only has around thirty people. This is one of the ways forward, I think, because you can make excellent games with tighter teams and budgets without compromising quality.
Clair Obscur kostar cirka 550 kronor på konsol. Hur mycket GTA VI kommer kosta när det släpps den 26 maj nästa år lär vi få anledning att återkomma till.