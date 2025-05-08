"Guests can slip, fall, rage, laugh, or go flying off one of your poorly designed slides. You can spray them with oversized water guns, pelt them with water balloons, or launch them through the air. Your park rating rises (or falls) based on how well you serve your guests, how clean and fun the park feels, and how satisfied people are with their experience. Earn money, expand your space, and unlock upgrades through a full skill tree system that lets you shape your management style."