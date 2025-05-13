TRACKS

- New European rallycross track.

- New folk racing track: Finncross.

CARS

- New European sports sedan: Bravion.

- New American large sedan: Rammer.

- American 1 is now called Crusader.

- European 1 is now called Gizmo.

SYSTEM

- Reduced VRAM consumption.

- Fixed various memory leaks.

- Added vendor-specific support for NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FidelityFX and Intel XeSS Super Resolution and Frame Generation (Note: Need to be in the main menu to enable).

- Resolution can be now changed directly in-game in the Settings menu (Note: Need to be in the main menu to change).

- V-Sync can be now enabled/disabled in-game in the Settings menu (Note: Need to be in the main menu to change).

- An estimation of the VRAM (video memory) consumption is now shown in the Graphics Settings menu.

- Fixed an issue which resulted in pixelated user interface textures.

- Fixed an issue which caused the game to crash when changing car and entering Car Paint.

- Fixed an issue which caused Car Texture Quality settings to be disrespected, resulting in the game using more than 6GB of VRAM even when Low setting was used.

- Data Cleaner now checks for corrupted files when launching the game first time after an update.

ONLINE

- You can now invite friends from the Steam Friends List to join the server.

- Servers can be now sorted in the Server Browser based on their name and player count.

- Servers can be searched for in the Server Browser by using a name search.

- Added support for uPnP port forwarding for devices which support it.

- Player hand gestures are now synced in multiplayer (and played back in replay as well).

CONTROLLERS

- Implemented support for gamepad rumble.

- Fixed an issue when binding buttons to axis actions.

- Fixed an issue which made it impossible to rebind certain actions.

- For ease of use, actions are now all listed on the same page on the Bindings tab.

GAMEPLAY

- Added player list showing the leader and players nearby to HUD.

- Polished HUD and improved scaling across differerent resolutions.

- Added separate FOV offset settings for chase and 1st person cameras.

- Added setting for hiding driver and steering wheel in 1st person cameras.

- Fixed overlapping text when going back to event selection screen.

- Added driveline flex and minor improvement to automatic upshift logic with driveline flex.

- Improved manual gearbox and clutch logic, added minimum time to shift for balancing vs automatic clutch.

- Added over-rev engine damage in realistic damage mode if downshifting too soon.

- Added gearbox damage from bad shifts in realistic damage mode.

- Fixed an issue which caused exhaust to emit smoke when engine should be off.

- Fixed engine damage in realistic damage mode.

- Added backfire visual and audio effects.

- Added subtle radiator leak steam effect.

- Improved misfire damage effects.

AI

- Improved AI racing line computation.

- Improved AI drifting mechanic.

- Improved AI stability before and during jumps.

- Improved AI awareness of other cars.

- Fixed noise in driver steering animation.

AUDIO

- New exhaust sound mixdown with more bass-centric sound for Crusader.

- Better audio memory handling to address sound cutting out, plus other under-the-hood improvements.

- Lower rev limiter repeat interval & new limiter sound effect for more beating effect.

- Implemented asphalt tire roll & skid sounds for AI/remote cars.

- Implemented gravel roll sounds for AI/remote cars.

- Using manual & clutch, reverse gear whine of gearbox will no longer play when revving while clutch is disengaged.