Wreckfest 2, släppt early access i mars, har fått en första innehållsuppdatering. Du borde sluta läsa här och se (och lyssna - dialekten!) videon ovan för nyheterna, men om det inte passar så tar vi en beskrivning i textform också.
Den krocksugna racern har berikats med två nya banor och lika många nya bilar. Till det kommer en skock välkomna förbättringar, buggfixar och nya funktioner, exempelvis uppskalningstekniker (för Nivida-, AMD- och Intel-grafik), möjlighet att ändra field-of-view, rumble (skak) med gamepads, med mera. Vidare kan du bjuda in vänner via Steam-gränssnittet, sortera servrar på olika sätt, dölja ratten vid cockpit-vy och se resultatlistan i realtid i racen.
Ändringslistan (nedan) avslutas med ett önskemål från utvecklarna om att få veta vad vi vill få i framtida versioner. Så hör av dig till dem om du har åsikter och önskemål. Kolla in hela på Steam.
Det ska understrykas att spelet är i tidig early access, så innehållet är begränsat och väldigt grundläggande. Tänk på det innan eventuellt köp, att det är ett spel under utveckling du köper - inte en färdig produkt.
TRACKS
- New European rallycross track.
- New folk racing track: Finncross.
CARS
- New European sports sedan: Bravion.
- New American large sedan: Rammer.
- American 1 is now called Crusader.
- European 1 is now called Gizmo.
SYSTEM
- Reduced VRAM consumption.
- Fixed various memory leaks.
- Added vendor-specific support for NVIDIA DLSS, AMD FidelityFX and Intel XeSS Super Resolution and Frame Generation (Note: Need to be in the main menu to enable).
- Resolution can be now changed directly in-game in the Settings menu (Note: Need to be in the main menu to change).
- V-Sync can be now enabled/disabled in-game in the Settings menu (Note: Need to be in the main menu to change).
- An estimation of the VRAM (video memory) consumption is now shown in the Graphics Settings menu.
- Fixed an issue which resulted in pixelated user interface textures.
- Fixed an issue which caused the game to crash when changing car and entering Car Paint.
- Fixed an issue which caused Car Texture Quality settings to be disrespected, resulting in the game using more than 6GB of VRAM even when Low setting was used.
- Data Cleaner now checks for corrupted files when launching the game first time after an update.
ONLINE
- You can now invite friends from the Steam Friends List to join the server.
- Servers can be now sorted in the Server Browser based on their name and player count.
- Servers can be searched for in the Server Browser by using a name search.
- Added support for uPnP port forwarding for devices which support it.
- Player hand gestures are now synced in multiplayer (and played back in replay as well).
CONTROLLERS
- Implemented support for gamepad rumble.
- Fixed an issue when binding buttons to axis actions.
- Fixed an issue which made it impossible to rebind certain actions.
- For ease of use, actions are now all listed on the same page on the Bindings tab.
GAMEPLAY
- Added player list showing the leader and players nearby to HUD.
- Polished HUD and improved scaling across differerent resolutions.
- Added separate FOV offset settings for chase and 1st person cameras.
- Added setting for hiding driver and steering wheel in 1st person cameras.
- Fixed overlapping text when going back to event selection screen.
- Added driveline flex and minor improvement to automatic upshift logic with driveline flex.
- Improved manual gearbox and clutch logic, added minimum time to shift for balancing vs automatic clutch.
- Added over-rev engine damage in realistic damage mode if downshifting too soon.
- Added gearbox damage from bad shifts in realistic damage mode.
- Fixed an issue which caused exhaust to emit smoke when engine should be off.
- Fixed engine damage in realistic damage mode.
- Added backfire visual and audio effects.
- Added subtle radiator leak steam effect.
- Improved misfire damage effects.
AI
- Improved AI racing line computation.
- Improved AI drifting mechanic.
- Improved AI stability before and during jumps.
- Improved AI awareness of other cars.
- Fixed noise in driver steering animation.
AUDIO
- New exhaust sound mixdown with more bass-centric sound for Crusader.
- Better audio memory handling to address sound cutting out, plus other under-the-hood improvements.
- Lower rev limiter repeat interval & new limiter sound effect for more beating effect.
- Implemented asphalt tire roll & skid sounds for AI/remote cars.
- Implemented gravel roll sounds for AI/remote cars.
- Using manual & clutch, reverse gear whine of gearbox will no longer play when revving while clutch is disengaged.