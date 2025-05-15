We deeply appreciate your dedication and passion for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Going forward, we will be streamlining the scope of the game. This decision was made after careful consideration of various factors and while we’re proud of the accomplishment in bringing Call of Duty: Warzone to mobile in an authentic way, it unfortunately has not met our expectations with mobile-first players like it has with PC and console audiences.

As a result, we will no longer be delivering new seasonal content and gameplay updates to the mobile version. Effective immediately, players will no longer be able to purchase Call of Duty Points or Black Cell using real currency in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Sunday, May 18, 2025 will be the last day the game can be downloaded from the Google Play and Apple’s App Store and social features across both mobile platforms will be retired.