Activision stänger ned den mobila versionen av Call of Duty Warzone efter att spelet inte nått målen. Spelet kommer tas bort från de digitala butikerna i veckan och den 18:e maj (när detta skrivas) blir sista dagen spelet går att ladda ned från Google Play och App Store.
Så här skriver utvecklarna i ett uttalande:
We deeply appreciate your dedication and passion for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Going forward, we will be streamlining the scope of the game. This decision was made after careful consideration of various factors and while we’re proud of the accomplishment in bringing Call of Duty: Warzone to mobile in an authentic way, it unfortunately has not met our expectations with mobile-first players like it has with PC and console audiences.
As a result, we will no longer be delivering new seasonal content and gameplay updates to the mobile version. Effective immediately, players will no longer be able to purchase Call of Duty Points or Black Cell using real currency in Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile. Sunday, May 18, 2025 will be the last day the game can be downloaded from the Google Play and Apple’s App Store and social features across both mobile platforms will be retired.
Det verkar dock som att det fortfarande kommer gå att spela för den som fortsätter att ha spelet installerat.
Players who have the game installed before Monday, May 19, 2025 will still have access to the game with continued cross-progression of shared inventories using existing content, and servers with matchmaking for online play.
Är det någon här på FZ som är mobila krigare i CoD?