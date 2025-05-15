Nintendos Switch 2 släpps nästa månad och det är fortfarande lite oklarheter kring hårdvaran. Det rapporterades först att Switch 2 kommer stödja VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) både dockat och i bärbart läge. Detta visar sig nu inte vara sant då Nintendo har gått ut med att det blivit misskommunikation och att Switch 2 bara stöder VRR i bärbart läge.
"Nintendo Switch 2 supports VRR in handheld mode only. The incorrect information was initially published on the Nintendo Switch 2 website, and we apologise for the error,"
Uttalandet kom men dag efter att Digital Foundry testat Switch 2 och upptäckt att VRR inte stöds i dockat läget. Detta sa Richard Leadbetter efter deras test:
"Something that is important to clarify is that as far as Switch 2 developers are concerned, VRR is indeed a function of the internal display only and that there is no support at all right now for VRR over HDMI,"
"The best theory we have for this is that the dock's DisplayPort to HDMI converter doesn't support standard HDMI VRR, but whatever is the cause, we would hope to see Nintendo provide some sort of solution in due course."
För de tekniskt okunniga så kan VRR kort förklaras med möjligheten att en skärm dynamiskt kan förändra uppdateringsfrekvensen för att matcha bilder per sekund. Detta ska då ge en mjukare och behagligare upplevelse för spelaren.