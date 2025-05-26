Så var det dags för en ny vända spel till Playstation Plus, vilket även sammanfaller med Playstations Days of Play, där det vankas diverse rabatter och aktiviteter. Först ut har vi titlarna som släpps på alla prenumerationsnivåer:
NBA 2K25 | PS5, PS4 (tillgängligt 3 juni)
Alone in the Dark (2024) | PS5 (tillgängligt 3 juni)
Bomb Rush Cyberfunk | PS5, PS4 (tillgängligt 3 juni)
Destiny 2: The Final Shape | PS5, PS4 (tillgängligt 28 maj)
Prenumererar man på Premium- eller Extra-nivån så får man dessutom en några bonusspel:
Another Crab’s Treasure | PS5 (tillgängligt 29 maj)
Skull and Bones | PS5 (tillgängligt 2 juni)
Destiny 2: Legacy Collection | PS5, PS4 (tillgängligt 4 juni)
Grand Theft Auto III – The Definitive Edition | PS4, PS5 (tillgängligt 10 juni)
Vidare får Premium-prenumeranter tillgång till äventyrspärlorna Myst och Riven, och dessutom Game Trials (tidsbegränsad möjlighet att spela) av Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 och Civilization 8.