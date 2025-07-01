Mobilspelet (släpptes även på PC) Warcraft Rumble Archlight tog väl inte direkt världen med storm när det släpptes. Undertecknad här på FZ gick in med öppna sinnen men var väldigt kritisk efter beta-testet. Blizzard meddelade i veckan att de avslutar spelets support och att de inte längre kommer släppa något mer innehåll till spelet.
"Warcraft Rumble began development nine years ago as a love letter to Azeroth and launched back in 2023, reflecting input from enthusiastic players around the globe and the effort of a passionate team—some of whom continue to support Rumble or other Blizzard games, and some we’ve had to sadly part ways with,"
"Since launch, Rumble has struggled to find its footing relative to our ambition for its long-term success, and for some time now the team has been listening to player feedback, refocusing in certain areas, and exploring different options. Some of that work showed signs of progress, but ultimately wasn’t enough to put the game on a path to sustainability."
Spelet kommer inte tas bort och Blizzard kommer fortfarande buggfixa, men inget av det planerade innehållet kommer släppas.