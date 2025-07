“To speak frankly about it, we did have a big plan to go after story in the game. That was the PvE side of it with the campaign and everything like that,”

“That didn’t work out. So, it was kind of a bit of a reset moment for us when that happened, and we would like to get back to it. I think one of the best parts of Overwatch is the universe and the characters that are there. That’s definitely a goal of ours to get back to it. There’s been a bit of a step backwards that we had to take in order for us to be able to start moving forward on it again.”