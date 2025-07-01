Eleventh Hour Games har blivit uppköpta av Krafton. Detta innebär nu också att rollspelet Last Epoch ligger under Krafton. Krafton själva säger dock att köpte inte kommer påverka utveckligen utan att Eleventh Hour kommer få jobba på som vanligt:
"the team behind Last Epoch will continue to work on the game, scale development across console platforms, and expand seasonal content"
"the resources and infrastructure to better serve its community, ensuring that Last Epoch continues to evolve and meet the expectations of its growing player base"
Judd Cobler som jobbar som VD på Eleventh Hour säger så här om uppköpet:
"Joining Krafton is a dream come true for Eleventh Hour Games,"
"Their deep-rooted passion for ARPGs aligns perfectly with our mission. With Krafton's support, EHG is poised to elevate the Last Epoch franchise to even greater heights. As a studio built from players of the genre, we couldn’t be more excited for its future."
Uppköpet av Eleventh Hour Games ska ha kostat Krafton runda 96 miljoner dollar. Krafton har nyligen legat under luppen för hur de behandlat utvecklarna av Subnautica 2 och velat styra spelets utveckling.