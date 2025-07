Tencent’s copying of Horizon is so blatant that the public has described it as “crazy,” “insane,” and “shameless.” Tencent also used its rip-off of the iconic Horizon main character “Aloy” as the centerpiece of its pre-release marketing and promotional strategy, deliberately causing numerous game lovers to confuse Light of Motiram as the next game in the Horizon series when encountering Tencent’s promotional game play videos and social media accounts.