Redoctane Games är en nystartad studio med målet att skaka liv i musikspelsgenren. Studion drivs av veteraner från Guitar Hero- och DJ Hero-tiden, och målet är att både förvalta och förnya det arvet.
Det första spelet är under utveckling. Vi får inga detaljer mer än att det är ett rytmbaserat musikspel. Man siktar på att presentera det senare i år.
RedOctane Games is focused solely on advancing the rhythm game genre combining the past with the future and being driven forward hand in hand with this well-established and respected community of gamers. The team has been busy in pre-production over recent months and has now officially entered production on its debut rhythm-based title, which is expected to be announced later this year.
Vad tror du – har genren en framtid, eller brände den allt krut under de där korta åren den blomstrade?