"I am deeply proud of the worlds we've built together and the millions of players who call them home - and most of all I am privileged by the opportunity to work alongside the incredible minds at Bungie,"

"When I was asked to lead Bungie in 2015, my goal was to grow us into a studio capable of creating and sustaining iconic, generation-spanning entertainment. We've been through so much together: we launched a bold new chapter for Destiny, built an enviable, independent live-ops organisation capable of creating and publishing its own games, and joined the incredible family at Sony Interactive Entertainment."