Bungie-VD:n Pete Parsons slutar som chef och Justin Truman kommer ta över. Pete Parsons har varit VD på Bungie sen 2015 och har varit med och skapat Destiny-serien. Truman som tar över posten är även han en veteran som varit med Bungie i 15 år.
Parsons säger så här om avhoppet:
"I am deeply proud of the worlds we've built together and the millions of players who call them home - and most of all I am privileged by the opportunity to work alongside the incredible minds at Bungie,"
"When I was asked to lead Bungie in 2015, my goal was to grow us into a studio capable of creating and sustaining iconic, generation-spanning entertainment. We've been through so much together: we launched a bold new chapter for Destiny, built an enviable, independent live-ops organisation capable of creating and publishing its own games, and joined the incredible family at Sony Interactive Entertainment."
Bungie har haft en del kontroverser under de senaste åren. Mycket av kritiken för kontroverserna har riktats mot Parsons. Folk har till exempel blivit sparkade från företaget medan Parson själv sitter hemma på en gigantisk kollektion av bilar. Något som förstås sticker i ögen. När Bungie togs över av Sony 2021 började det dessutom läcka rykten om en toxisk och sexistisk arbetsmiljö.
Vi tackar @Margy för nyheten.