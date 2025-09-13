Football Manager 26 kommer introducera Barclays Women’s Super League och Super League 2. Detta innebär att damerna för första gången i Football Managers historia.
Miles Jacobson på Sports Interactive säger stolt så här om de nya damligorna:
We're thrilled to welcome the Barclays Women's Super League and Women's Super League 2 to the Football Manager family for FM26,"
Managers and figures within the league have been integral to the introduction of Women's Football to our games, so it was only right that the leagues themselves were authentically represented too.
I can't wait to read and hear the stories from our players as they get to test their managerial skills in the WSL and WSL2 for the first time.
Sammanlagt kommer det finnas 24 lag i de båda ligorna med foton på spelarna och klubblogorna. Football Mananger 26 släpps den 4:e november på PC, PlayStation. Xbox och en mobil-version. En Switch-version som kommer släppas lite senare i början av december.