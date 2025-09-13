We're thrilled to welcome the Barclays Women's Super League and Women's Super League 2 to the Football Manager family for FM26,"

Managers and figures within the league have been integral to the introduction of Women's Football to our games, so it was only right that the leagues themselves were authentically represented too.

I can't wait to read and hear the stories from our players as they get to test their managerial skills in the WSL and WSL2 for the first time.