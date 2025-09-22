Bara åtta dagar innan det skulle släppas har Switch 2-versionen av Borderlands 4 skjutits fram på okänd tid.
Beskedet kom i natt från Gearbox, och motiveras med att mer tid behövs för att säkerställa "bästa möjliga upplevelse för våra fans". Exakt vad som inte är färdigt får vi inte veta, men då prestandan på de redan släppta pc-, PS5- och Xbox Series-versionerna har fått mycket kritik kan det kanske vara en anledning. Gearbox säger också att man nu hoppas hinna fixa cross-saves till släppet, vilket man fått indikationer på att folk önskar.
De som förbokat spelet till Switch 2 kan avbryta affären. Info om hur i citatet.
Så här skriver Gearbox:
Greetings, Vault Hunters - We need to share that the release of Borderlands 4 on Nintendo Switch 2 is being delayed. We do not take this decision lightly, but are committed to ensuring we deliver the best possible experience to our fans, and the game needs additional development and polish time to do that. Our hope is to also better align this release with the addition of cross saves, which we are working on and recognize is very important. We will update you all on the new release timing once we’ve fully adjusted our plans.
In accordance with Nintendo’s policy, all digital pre-orders to date will be cancelled. Customers can initiate that process themselves now, or it will happen automatically starting on Friday, Sept. 26. For questions about the Nintendo eShop, contact https://bit.ly/4niZo7h. For physical pre-orders, please reach out to the corresponding retailer.
We greatly appreciate the feedback, support and patience of our fans and community. It’s truly what keeps us going.
Borderlands 4 släpptes den 12 september och har fått rätt bra betyg: en trea av FZ och snittar just nu 82 på Opencritic och Metacritic. Men många köpare är som sagt irriterade på framförallt prestandan, så det har bara 4,2 i användarbetyg på Metacritic, och på Steam är omdömet "Blandade" efter att 63 procent av köparna gett tumme upp.
FZ High Score låser Borderlands 4-betyget i eftermiddag. Stay tuned!