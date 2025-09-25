Konami vill lugna oss Metal Gear-fans och berättar att Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol 2 fortfarande är under utveckling. Under en intervju säger Metal Gear-producenten Noriaki Okamura att samlingen kommer vara värd all väntan.
“It has certainly taken quite a while now,”
“Since we called the first instalment Vol 1, it’s only natural to expect a second one, and that’s what we said years ago. But, as we’ve repeated several times, we are making it.”
“We’ve been working on it properly while also producing Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. When the time is right, we’d like to share with you all news on not only its progress but also the direction going forward.”
“I’m sorry, it feels like I always have to say this, but please wait just a little longer. How long ‘a little longer’ actually means, it’s hard to say. But the project is moving forward properly, and we believe it’s shaping up to be something really enjoyable. So please wait just a bit more, more information is coming.”
Det är dock oklart om det PS3-exklusiva Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots kommer vara med i kollektionen. Fyran är i nuläget helt låst att spela på Playstation 3 då det inte släppts någon ny eller uppdaterad version på senare konsoler, inte ens Playstation 4 eller 5. Spelet gick att spela streamat på Playstation Plus under en kortare tid, men finns nu inte lägre tillgängligt.