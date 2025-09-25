“It has certainly taken quite a while now,”

“Since we called the first instalment Vol 1, it’s only natural to expect a second one, and that’s what we said years ago. But, as we’ve repeated several times, we are making it.”

“We’ve been working on it properly while also producing Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. When the time is right, we’d like to share with you all news on not only its progress but also the direction going forward.”

“I’m sorry, it feels like I always have to say this, but please wait just a little longer. How long ‘a little longer’ actually means, it’s hard to say. But the project is moving forward properly, and we believe it’s shaping up to be something really enjoyable. So please wait just a bit more, more information is coming.”