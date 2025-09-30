"At FIFA, uniting people through the love of football has always been our priority. With FIFA Heroes, fans can create a multiverse team: mixing their treasured fictional heroes, favourite players, and our own mascots. We're offering the love of football to a new generation, while rekindling the nostalgia and fun for families and older players who've grown up with FIFA. FIFA Heroes fits seamlessly into our digital football portfolio under the FIFAe umbrella, adding another strong pillar to our fast-growing gaming ecosystem."