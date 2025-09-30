Vi har nu ett tag undrat vad som egentligen hände med FIFA-licensen sedan EA släppte den. Svaret har vi nu fått i det kommande fotbollsspelet FIFA Heroes. Det är dock inte någon fotbollsimulator utan det handlar om ett mer lättsamt fotbollsspel där man spelar 5 mot 5-matcher med FIFAs maskotar. En trailer släppts just men vi får tyvärr inte se något gameplay.
Gissningsvis är att spelet kommer bli något mer liknande Rocket League med mer arkadliknande fotboll som ska tilltala alla. Cristian Volk på FIFA skriver så här i pressmaterialet.
"At FIFA, uniting people through the love of football has always been our priority. With FIFA Heroes, fans can create a multiverse team: mixing their treasured fictional heroes, favourite players, and our own mascots. We're offering the love of football to a new generation, while rekindling the nostalgia and fun for families and older players who've grown up with FIFA. FIFA Heroes fits seamlessly into our digital football portfolio under the FIFAe umbrella, adding another strong pillar to our fast-growing gaming ecosystem."
Vad tror ni? Kan detta bli något?