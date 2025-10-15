EA har som bekant blivit privat och fått nytt ägarskap. Dead Space-skaparen Glen Schofield hoppas att detta innebär att han kan få göra Dead Space 4.
2008 skapade Schofield skräckklassikern Dead Space under EAs flagga. Han var inte med och skapade de två uppföljaren men skapade senare den spirituella uppföljaren ]The Callisto Protocol under sin egen studio Striking Distance Studios. Spelet blev dessvärre något av en flopp och han lämnade då studion. Efter remaken av Dead Space har han försökt pitcha idén om en uppföljare till EA, men de har sagt nej.
I en intervju med IGN berättar han har dock inte han inte get upp hoppet och hoppas nu att de nya ägarna ska ge honom en ny chans:
"I have quite a few ideas that I'm ready to go with and one of them is Dead Space 4,"
"The fact that EA just got bought, I think there's an opportunity. I'm already making calls."
"I don't know where EA's head is right now, I don't think they made money on [the Dead Space remake],"
"Dead Space needs to be adapted to different mediums - movies, TV series, it would be great."
"But I am more optimistic [since the sale of EA], because somebody new could buy [the Dead Space IP]."
Vad säger ni här på FZ. Vill ni ha en uppföljare på Dead Space?