Sucker Punch fundera på att ge oss mer material till Ghost of Yotei i form av DLC, men vill först höra från oss spelare innan de bestämmer sig. Jason Connell och Ian Ryan på Sucker Punch intervjuades av Game Informer och sa att de vill ha spelarnas feedback för att kunna bygga framtida story-baserat DLC.
"I think for us, we are at the spot in the project where we just get to put it out there and see what's resonating with people and what people love and what people feel like they wish they maybe knew more about Atsu,"
"And I think for us, this is like the most important part of the project, in terms of making decisions like these, because same thing with [Ghost of] Tsushima. You can listen, you can be like, 'Oh, okay. People seem to want to know a little bit more about that relationship or what happened to the dad.' How do you further that character?"
Ghost of Yotei är den efterlängade uppföljaren på Ghost of Tsushima och kammade hem 4/5 här på FZ. Vad tänker ni? Vill ni ha mer story och ett potentiellt DLC till spelet?