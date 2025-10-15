"I think for us, we are at the spot in the project where we just get to put it out there and see what's resonating with people and what people love and what people feel like they wish they maybe knew more about Atsu,"

"And I think for us, this is like the most important part of the project, in terms of making decisions like these, because same thing with [Ghost of] Tsushima. You can listen, you can be like, 'Oh, okay. People seem to want to know a little bit more about that relationship or what happened to the dad.' How do you further that character?"