6 lovande spel

Det va ett tag sen jag postade https://www.fz.se/forum/trad/458493-4-lovande-spel ,nu har jag hittat några fler lovande spel som jag inte tror visats upp här på FZ än:

ABYSS X ZERO

Explore an expansive world in this 3D Metroidvania with carefully crafted dungeons and stylish combat. Take control of two different characters, fated to battle each other: Codename A and Codename Z, legendary heroes with unique abilities that change how you fight and interact with the environment.

MIO: Memories in Orbit

Play as android MIO in this mesmerizing metroidvania where you explore the Vessel, an enormous technological ark overgrown with machines gone rogue. Uncover its secrets, enhance MIO's abilities, and save the spaceship and its residents from oblivion.

Possessor(s)

Escape a sprawling, flooded city overrun with surreal interdimensional horror in this fast-paced action side scroller.

Margin of the Strange

Margin of the Strange is a gardening-themed mystery-exploration game about the world of human dreams from the developers behind OneShot. Over the course of 6 weeks, Ling seeks to find out more about this world in order to unravel the mysteries surrounding his own life... and his own death.

Berserk B.I.T.S

Berserk B.I.T.S is an idle-rpg, auto-battler, chip-collecting game that runs on your desktop. Let your B.I.T do battle and collect items while you relax or work on other tasks!

Drill Keeper

Roguelike deckbuilding meets siege defense as you travel the galaxy and dig through fully destructible worlds to strip them of their riches, defending against relentless hordes of aliens as you build impenetrable fortresses of mining.