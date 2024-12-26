Jag har köpt över 150 spel i år
Jag har gått igenom min köphistorik för fysiska spel på flera onlinebutiker, jag har säkert köpt något på blocket och Facebook med. Det blev över 150 spel och 12 konsoler. Detta är vad jag kunde hitta.
Webhallen
Tekken 8 799kr
Mafia definitive edition 179kr
Grandblue fantasy relink 549kr
Nickelodeon All-star brawl 2 279kr
Robocop rouge city 299kr
Park beyond 179kr
Final Fantasy XVI 299kr
TMNT Arcade Wrath of the mutants 299kr
Playstation Portal 2250kr
Scarlet Nexus 139kr
Tekken 7 99kr
Elden Ring 279kr
The Legend of Zelda Echos of wisdom 699kr
Rog Ally X 8865kr
Ratchet & Clank 49kr PS4
God of War 49kr PS4
The Last of us remaster 49kr PS4
Visions of mana 449kr
Astrobot 599kr
Stellar Blade 599kr
The Karate Kid street Rumble 299kr
DC justice League comic chaos 99kr
Rims 99kr
Death of treat 129kr
Way of the Hunter 149kr
Trine 5 129kr
Enchanted Portals: Tales Edition 149kr
Spelbutiken
Evercade toaplan Cartridge 1 209kr
Bayonetta 3 344kr
Jitsu Squad 249kr
Airoheart 194kr
Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 199kr
Gungrave G.O.R.E 169kr
Mortal Kombat 1 358kr
Star Fox Zero 131kr
Balan Wonderland 79kr
South Park Snow day 269kr
Monster Crown 129kr
Severed Steel 179kr
Greedfall 99kr
Kirby and the rainbow paintbrush 271kr
Mario Tennis Ultra Smash 156kr
Arkanoid eternal battle 79kr
Rise of the ronin 399kr
Oninaki 154kr
Big Bobby car the big race 99kr
Cris tales 99kr
Die after sunset 177kr
Game & watch Zelda 599kr
Blade Assault 199kr
Oni road to be the mightiest oni 199kr
Cartoon Network Battle Crashers 99kr
Zorro the Chronicles 99kr
Hunt showdown 125kr
Jets n guns 2 179kr
Moonscars 163kr
Astria Ascensing 192kr
Mega Man 11 155kr
Evercade sunsoft collection 2 285kr
God of rock 99kr
Raiden 3 149kr
Circuit breakers 118kr
Clash Artifacts of chaos 169kr
Hellbreachers 119kr
Gravity circuit 169kr
Ravensburger Labyrinth 89kr
The Quarry 89kr
Demon throttle 199kr
Super Pocket Atari 716kr
Super Pocket thenos 716kr
Street Fighter VI 249kr
Dustborn 149kr
Demon Slayer 149kr
Sayonara wild hearts 79kr
Nexomon + Nexomon Extinction 116kr
Goodbye world 129kr
The Crown of wu 139kr
Flipping death 99kr
Trailblazers 75kr
Little dragons cafe 79kr
8 to glody 50kr
Stray 269kr
Teenage mutant Ninja turtles Mutants unleashed 219kr
Kapten krok
God of War collection ps vita 499kr
Amazon
Gimmick 212kr
Tekken 8 206kr
Transformers battlegrounds 62kr
Little witch Nobeta 182kr
Azure Lane crosswave 140kr
Trinity trigger 212kr
Moonscars 116kr
Super crazy rhythm castle 120kr
Survivor castaway Island 89kr
Evil Dead the game 106kr
Taito super pocket 534kr
Neo Geo Mini HD International 892kr
The outer worlds 115kr
Elgiganten
My Arcade Pocket Player Pro Mega Man 400kr
Tradera
Bullet Witch 159kr
Final Fantasy VIII 90kr
Final Fantasy XV Deluxe Edition 80kr
Trials of cold steel 1 & 2 875kr
GBA SP ags 101 med 9 spel 1200kr
The Last Story 420kr
The sims 2 PSP 80kr
Puyo pop & Tony Hawk n-gage 55kr
Xbox 360 med 23 spel 385kr
GBA SP ags 101 550kr
Xbox Series S 1200kr
Teenage mutant Ninja turtles 2 battle Nexus 29kr
Sonic Allstars racing transformed Wii U 69kr
Freedom wars 299kr
Retroid pocket 3 plus 1100kr
Devil May cry hd collection 99kr
Odin sphere 399kr ps vita
Diddy kong racing 240kr
Borderlands 2 200kr ps vita
Cod mw 3 150kr
Sword art online lost song ps vita 249kr
Thearthythm Final Fantasy 149kr
Super Mario Maker Wii U 49kr
Splatoon 2 110kr
Thundercats 26kr
Mario & Luigi superstar saga 350kr GBA
Ninja captains 22kr
Monster Hunter stories 300kr
Variant story 350kr
Super Mario 3d world 140kr
The lost world Jurassic park 50kr
Digimon world 120kr
Super Mario Bros game & watch 1989 700kr
Terminator resistance 35kr
The evil within 1&2 56kr
MGS V 28kr
Red faction guerilla 28kr
Borderlands 3 28kr
Just cause 4 28kr
Xeno crisis/tanglewood 125kr
Atari arcade 1 125kr
Pico interactive collection 2 125kr
Duke nukem collection 1 125kr
Duke nukem collection 2 125kr
Alwas awakening / Cathedral 125kr
Mophcat games collection 1 125kr
Intellivision collection 1 125kr
Pico collection 3 125kr
Jaleco collection 1 125kr
Jaleco Arcade 1 125kr
Star ocean second story r 269kr
New Super Mario Bros 49kr
Mystical Ninja starring goem 349kr
The surge 20kr
Star Wars battlefront 20kr
Fifa 21 20kr
Shadow warrior 20kr
Murdered soul suspect 20kr
Nba 2k22 20kr
Madden 21 20kr
Homefront the revolution 20kr
Agents of mayhem 20kr
Xbox One Elite controller V2 600kr
Mycket är redan sålt igen, men min backlogg har växt i år kan man säga
Är allt detta verkligen saker du tänker att du ska spela? Eller är det mer som någon sorts samlarobjekt?
Det är väldigt många av spelen jag testat under en timme och sedan sålt. Retroid pocket konsolen sålde jag kort efter köp då jag ogillade den starkt. Andra har jag spelat igenom och sålt igen.