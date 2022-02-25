Nintendo har tagit beslutet att inte hålla några Super Smash Bros-tävlingar på EVO 2022. EVO, som är världen största fighting games-turnering, ägs nu av Sony och det blir första gången sedan turneringen startade 2007 som Nintendo inte kommer deltaga i eventet.
"Please join us March 8 at 5pm PST on twitch.tv/evo for the EVO 2022 announcement show,"
“While we're thankful for all the amazing games joining us later this year in Las Vegas, we want to let you know in advance that Super Smash Bros. will not be making a return appearance.
"Since 2007, we've seen historic Super Smash Bros. moments created at EVO's events. We are saddened that Nintendo has chosen not to continue that legacy with us this year. In the future, we hope to once again celebrate the Super Smash Bros. community alongside them."
Det är lite oklart om varför Nintendo inte ställer upp. Det spekuleras i om det har att göra med Sonys uppköp av turneringen. Men det kan också ha och göra med att Nintendo nu samarbetar med Panda Global och deras första licenserade Super Smash Bros esports-turnering i USA.
Nintendo själva önskar i alla fall EVO och organisatörerna lycka till och att de kommer ta beslut senare om hur de gör med framtida EVO-turneringar.
"Nintendo has enjoyed engaging with fans at past Evo tournaments and wish the show organizers the best with their new venture. We will continue to assess Evo, and other opportunities, as we plan for future online and offline Super Smash Bros. tournament activity.”
EVO 2022 går av stapeln 5-7e augusti i Las Vegas.