Sony kommer från och med 4:e juni kräva att de som spelar Helldivers 2 på PC har länkat sitt konto till ett Playstation Network-konto. De säger att möjligheten att köra separat konton bara varit temporärt och att nu när det dags att länka sig. Anledningen sägs vara på grund av säkerhetsskäl.
"Due to technical issues at the launch of HELLDIVERS™ 2, we allowed the linking requirements for Steam accounts to a PlayStation Network account to be temporarily optional. That grace period will now expire.
Account linking plays a critical role in protecting our players and upholding the values of safety and security provided on PlayStation and PlayStation Studios games. This is our main way to protect players from griefing and abuse by enabling the banning of players that engage in that type of behaviour. It also allows those players that have been banned the right to appeal."
Av förstårlig anledning så har många PC-spelare blivit sura och skickat kritik till Arrowhead om den plötsliga förändringen. Arrowheads VD Johan Pilestedt tvättar dock sina händer och säger åt alla att skicka klagomålen till Sony i stället för Arrowhead.
I ett X-meddelande lite senare ber han ändå om ursäkt till spelarna när recensionsbombmattorna började fällas på Steam.