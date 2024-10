Simtower & minnen från 90-talet

Bra recension! Kan även tipsa om den inofficiella uppföljaren Yoot Tower: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yoot_Tower

The lead designer, Yoot Saito, who also worked on SimTower, produced this game as a sequel to SimTower, adding several new features while retaining the same general interface and style. The game's premise is largely unchanged from its predecessor; players must build a profitable and unique tower block complete with various amenities and living accommodations, while balancing the needs of the occupants.