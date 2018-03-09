Cyberspace Administration of China menar att det innehåller olagligheter.
Som vi rapporterat om tidigare fick Plague Inc en rejäl uppsving i samband med att skriverierna om coronaviruset tog fart men nu är det slutlabbat i Kina. Cyberspace Administration of China påstår att spelet innehåller olagliga komponenter och stoppar därför möjligheten att ladda ner det genom de lokala versionerna av bland annat App Store.
Utvecklarna Ndemic Productions skriver i ett inlägg på den officiella sajten att det är lite oklart om nedtagningen har just med coronaviruset att göra men att de arbetar med kinesiska myndigheter för att återställa spelets status.
Plague Inc. is a huge critical and commercial success. Eight years old and with over 130 million players, it’s the #1 strategy/simulation game worldwide and has been the most popular paid game in China for many years. Plague Inc. stands out as an intelligent and sophisticated simulation that encourages players to think and learn more about serious public health issues. We have a huge amount of respect for our Chinese players and are devastated that they are no longer able to access and play Plague Inc.
It’s not clear to us if this removal is linked to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that China is facing. However, Plague Inc.’s educational importance has been repeatedly recognised by organisations like the CDC and we are currently working with major global health organisations to determine how we can best support their efforts to contain and control COVID-19.
Ndemic skriver i ett tidigare uttalande att spelets syfte inte är att rida på sensationella virusutbrott utan snarare att vara så realistiskt och informativt som möjligt. Något som bland annat uppmärksammats av den amerikanska smittskyddsmyndigheten CDC. Samtidigt poängterar de att Plague Inc är ett spel och att man inte bör ta det som riktiga simulationer och hänvisar människor att hämta sin information från etablerade organisationer såsom WHO.