Dead Space släpps ju i moderniserat skick om några veckor, och kanske, kanske får vi en filmversion av rymdskräckisen vad det lider. I alla fall om filmregissören John Carpenters antydningar och spekulationer stämmer.
I samtal med Variety förklarar den gamla The Thing- och Halloween-regissören att det ryktats att han ska göra film av Dead Space. Ryktet uppstod efter att han sagt att han gärna skulle göra en film byggd på spelet, vilket tolkats som en bekräftelse. Det dementerar han direkt, men säger också att han tror att "en annan regissör är involverad". Och det kan man tolka som att något i filmväg faktiskt är på gång.
You’ve spoken recently about directing a “Dead Space” movie. Is there any movement on that?
No, no, no. I can’t believe how that spread. I’m a big video game fan, so I played all the games. I was down looking at the new digital cameras, the RED, and happened to mention to them that I would love to do a “Dead Space” film. That just went around, and everybody said, “Oh, when are you gonna do it?” I’m not gonna do it. I think they already have another director involved. And they haven’t asked me to do it. So until someone asks me, I wouldn’t do it. But there’s a new version of the “Dead Space” video game coming out in January, and I’m there.
Så kanske, kanske inte kommer EA:s klaustrofobiska skräck kunna avnjutas som film/serie någon gång. Den 27 januari släpps hursomhelst Dead Space-remaken. FZ recenserar förstås, tills dess läser du våra första intryck.