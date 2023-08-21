Gamescom sparkades igång med Gamescom Opening Night Live för ett par dagar sedan, men det blir fler shower. Inatt sändes till exempel Future Games Show, där en hel del lite mindre spel får utrymme att visa upp sig. Det blev en show fullspäckad med trailers, och nedan hittar ni (förhoppningsvis) alla.
Röstskådespelarna Erika Ishii och Troy Baker presenterade det hela, och totalt blev det över 50 trailers. Den fullständiga showen hittar ni dessutom ovan.
Outrage
Stop Dead
Streets of Rogue 2
Soulslinger: Envoy of Death
Eternights
Blasphemous 2
Parcel Corps
The Gap
Robocop: Rogue City
Gangs of Sherwood
Star Trucker
Castle Craft
SPRAWL
Tavern Keeper
AK-xolotl
Twin Sails
Aloft
The Last Faith
It's a Wrap
Underlab
Hellsweeper VR
The Pirate Queen VR
Vertigo 2 PS VR 2
Islanders: VR Edition
Tin Hearts VR
Davigo VR
Park Beyond DLC
Tiny Glade
Pacific Drive
Warhaven
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin
Abiotic Factor
Phantom Spark
Night Loops
Ones to Play Montage
Airships: Kingdoms Adrift
Europa
Warframe
Wild Country
Ravenswatch Shores of Storm Island Update
Scorn PlayStation 5 Reveal
PC Game Pass
Symphonia
Dome-King Cabbage Nintendo Switch Reveal
Astronimo
Hexxen Hunters
Freedom Games Montage
Wayfinder
Ad Infinitum
Helskate
Deathground
Tormented Souls 2
Eternights
OutRage Developer Interview
Tormented Souls 2 Developer Interview
Helskate Developer Interview
Dome-King Cabbage Developer Interview