Gamescom sparkades igång med Gamescom Opening Night Live för ett par dagar sedan, men det blir fler shower. Inatt sändes till exempel Future Games Show, där en hel del lite mindre spel får utrymme att visa upp sig. Det blev en show fullspäckad med trailers, och nedan hittar ni (förhoppningsvis) alla.

Röstskådespelarna Erika Ishii och Troy Baker presenterade det hela, och totalt blev det över 50 trailers. Den fullständiga showen hittar ni dessutom ovan.

Outrage

Stop Dead

Streets of Rogue 2

Soulslinger: Envoy of Death

Eternights

Blasphemous 2

Parcel Corps

The Gap

Robocop: Rogue City

Gangs of Sherwood

Star Trucker

Castle Craft

SPRAWL

Tavern Keeper

AK-xolotl

Twin Sails

Aloft

The Last Faith

It's a Wrap

Underlab

Hellsweeper VR

The Pirate Queen VR

Vertigo 2 PS VR 2

Islanders: VR Edition

Tin Hearts VR

Davigo VR

Park Beyond DLC

Tiny Glade

Pacific Drive

Warhaven

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin

Abiotic Factor

Phantom Spark

Night Loops

Ones to Play Montage

Airships: Kingdoms Adrift

Europa

Warframe

Wild Country

Ravenswatch Shores of Storm Island Update

Scorn PlayStation 5 Reveal

PC Game Pass

Symphonia

Dome-King Cabbage Nintendo Switch Reveal

Astronimo

Hexxen Hunters

Freedom Games Montage

Wayfinder

Ad Infinitum

Helskate

Deathground

Tormented Souls 2

Eternights

OutRage Developer Interview

Tormented Souls 2 Developer Interview

Helskate Developer Interview

Dome-King Cabbage Developer Interview