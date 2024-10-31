När Playstation 5 Pro släpps nu på torsdag kommer 55 spel ha stöd för att köras snyggare på den kraftfullare konsolen, skriver PS-bloggen. Dessa stämplas "PS5 Pro Enhanced" vilket ger ögongodis som fetare ray-tracing, uppskalningstekniken PSSR och upp till 120 bilder per sekund.

Nedan har du alla förbättrade spel vid release. Fler kommer framöver.

  • Alan Wake 2

  • Albatroz

  • Apex Legends

  • Arma Reforger

  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage

  • Baldur’s Gate 3

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

  • EA Sports College Football 25

  • Dead Island 2

  • Demon’s Souls

  • Diablo IV

  • Dragon Age: The Veilguard

  • Dragon’s Dogma 2

  • Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition

  • EA Sports FC 25

  • Enlisted

  • F1 24

  • Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

  • Fortnite

  • God of War Ragnarök

  • Hogwarts Legacy

  • Horizon Forbidden West

  • Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered

  • Kayak VR: Mirage

  • Lies of P

  • Madden NFL 25

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

  • Naraka: Bladepoint

  • NBA2K 25

  • No Man’s Sky

  • Palworld

  • Paladin’s Passage

  • Planet Coaster 2

  • Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025

  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

  • Resident Evil 4

  • Resident Evil Village

  • Rise of the Ronin

  • Rogue Flight

  • Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

  • Star Wars: Outlaws

  • Stellar Blade

  • Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

  • The Callisto Protocol

  • The Crew Motorfest

  • The Finals

  • The First Descendant

  • The Last of Us Part I

  • The Last of Us Part II Remastered

  • Until Dawn

  • War Thunder

  • Warframe

  • World of Warships: Legends