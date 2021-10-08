KÖPES Zelda-spel
Hej!
Har nu äntligen påbörjat en ordentlig Zelda-samling och har som första mål att ha alla spelen i PAL-utgåva.
Söker främst:
The Legend of Zelda (NES)
The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons
The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages
The Legend of Zelda: Four Swords Adventures
The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass
The Legend of Zelda: Spirit Tracks
Hör av er med vad ni har!
Skrivet av Oakenborn:
Hej!
Jag har Phantom Hourglass till DS. Och en vit DS.
Intresserad?
*DS Lite
PM
