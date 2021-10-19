Forum-fun: lägg upp en bild på ditt favoritspel från när du var 12 år gammal, utan att röja din ålder

1
Skriv svar
Permalänk
Joakim Bennet
Redaktör
Forum-fun: lägg upp en bild på ditt favoritspel från när du var 12 år gammal, utan att röja din ålder

Utan att avslöja hur gammal du är - lägg upp en bild på ditt favoritspel från när du var 12 år gammal!

Jag börjar:

! Redigera Citera
Permalänk
robbis
Medlem
! Redigera Citera
Permalänk
Jonny Myrén
Skribent

Ljuva minnen

! Redigera Citera
Permalänk
fue
Medlem

Alltid gula jävla bilen som sabbade för en!

! Redigera Citera
Permalänk
4thePlayers
Medlem
! Redigera Citera
Permalänk
Mutumba
Testpilot

Följ min backlog-resa! https://www.fz.se/forum/trad/438182-mutumbas-backlog

! Redigera Citera
Permalänk
Hanzo
Medlem

”A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point. [fortsättning]

! Redigera Citera
Permalänk
Kyraal
Medlem
! Redigera Citera
Permalänk
Mike Stranéus
Skribent

Välkommen till Sveriges tröttaste hemsida: www.straneus.se

! Redigera Citera
Permalänk
Spekkio
Medlem
! Redigera Citera
Permalänk
MiLeS
Medlem

R6 | X370 | 3700X | RTX 3080 | 32GB | G613 | G502 | PRO X | Rift S | PG279Q | U2713HM | OLED55C9 | PS5 | Switch

SvenskaDiablo Discord

! Redigera Citera
1
Skriv svar
Heta nyheter Aktuella nyhetsdiskussioner
Nytt i forumet Aktiva diskussionstrådar
Aktiva
Obesvarade