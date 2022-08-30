Xbox Games with Gold - September 2022

Ny månad och nya spel att hämta hem utan extra kostnad för alla med Xbox Live Gold och/eller Xbox Game Pass Ultimate-prenumeration. September ger oss actionäventyr med Gods Will Fall, shoot-em-up post-apoc rytm-spel med Double Kick Heroes, OG Xbox-nöjespark med Thrillville och en klassiker i form av Portal 2.

Alla OG Xbox/Xbox 360/Xbox One-spel som erbjuds som Games with Gold fungerar också på Xbox One och Series X|S via bakåtkompatibilitet, så 4 spel att plocka hem för alla på Xbox One/Series X|S alltså.

Xbox One:

Gods Will Fall (1-30 sept.)

Beskrivning: You Are The Last Hope For Humanity

The gods’ torturous rule over humanity has lasted for millennia. Bent on cruelty and suffering, they demand to be served with blind worship through an oath of fealty pledged from every man, woman and child. To those who don't submit to the gods’ will; a slow and merciless death awaits.



Experience the brutal trials of a venturous band of warriors in their desperate plight to sever the gods’ callous grip on humanity. Every man and woman who can muster a blade, having suffered the brutality of the gods’ reign for too long, will be called upon to form your clan of 8 Celtic survivors and rise up to take on the legions of horrific beasts and minions that dwell in each of the gods’ hellish realms.

A personal tale emerges with every decision made. Succeed and see legends born. Fail, and watch lives turn to dust.

Utvecklare: Clever Beans

Utgivare: Deep Silver

Release: 2021-01-29

Metacritic 70

Double Kick Heroes (16 sept-15 okt)

Beskrivning: Double Kick Heroes mixes a shoot'em up with a rhythm game!

Story mode

You must survive on the highway to hell by killing monsters with your gundillac!

Struggle through the 30 levels of total madness and escape from this nightmare! Only the power of Metal can save your band!



Arcade mode

Jump right into the action and play your favorite tracks from the game.

Features

- Double Kick zombies in the face with insane Metal music!

- 30 tremendously awesome quality Metal songs by a legendary video game AND Metal composer.

- Unlock new gear and pimp your Gundillac.

- Rodriguez infused background story about being weird guys and gals who live for Sex, Drugs and Heavy Metal.

- Explosions, rebels, militias, undeads, road-rage, madness, apocalypse. Ready to hit the fury road?

- The only awesome rock and metal rhythm game, what more!?

Utvecklare: Headbang Club

Utgivare: Plug In Digital

Release: 2020-08-28

Metacritic 72

OG Xbox:

Thrillville (1-15 sept)

Beskrivning: Visit Thrillville™ and step into a nonstop party in a theme park that you create. Customize your park, interact with guests, and build and hop into your own roller coasters and other rides. Race on go-kart tracks you constructed, play mini-golf on courses you designed, or join friends for dozens of four-player party games, from bumper cars to arcade shoot-'em-ups. Tour the park on foot as you chat with the guests to make sure they're enjoying themselves.

Utvecklare: Frontier Developments

Utgivare: LucasArts

Release: 2006-11-16

Metacritic 71

Xbox 360:

Portal 2 (16-30 sept)

Beskrivning: The highly anticipated sequel to 2007's Game of the Year, Portal 2 is a hilariously mind-bending adventure that challenges you to use wits over weaponry in a funhouse of diabolical science. Using a highly experimental portal device, you’ll once again face off against a lethally inventive, power-mad A.I. named GLaDOS. Break the laws of spatial physics in ways you never thought possible, with a wider variety of portal puzzles and an expansive story that spans a single player and co-op game mode.

Utvecklare: Valve

Utgivare: EA

Release: 2011-04-11

Metacritic 95

#xbox #games-with-gold #nyhetstips