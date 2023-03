Allt om AI

Skrivet av Jönsen: Jag är ledsen men det du skriver är fel på så många sätt. "Bara att koppla samman"? Gå till inlägget

"I'm a deep learning and robotics researcher.

There are many projects to integrate large language models with robotics. The main thing missing is the robotics side.

Boston Dynamics robots look really impressive. But their bipedal robots are really brittle. Those awesome dances? Those are painstakingly manually choreographed and many takes are shot before they get a working one. Don't get me wrong, those robots are amazing and probably the best out there. But they aren't actually useful yet. They're just not reliable.

Integrating NLP into them isn't much use when they can hardly accomplish the motor control task.

Boston Dynamics' main product, Spot, is nearly there, and researchers do buy them and there are NLP projects on that platform. Spot's control is pretty damn good for what it is.

But the next problem is that even if the NLP part understands what task it is asked, translating that into a program to execute is nontrivial. There are recent works from many labs including Google that approach this problem, but none of them are near ready for prime-time.

We will eventually solve that problem. And it'll be an amazing time to live when we do. But it's not going to be this year or next. And it could take a decade or more."

TLDR: this is a pretty big avenue of research, but we aren't that close yet. I could see a breakthrough in 5-10 years though.

