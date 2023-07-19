Steamspel 2023

Dying breed nyheten som @JonnyMyrén postade idag fick fint gensvar, så tänkte jag plintar ner några av de andra spel som jag lagt till på min wishlist det senaste:

Death Must Die

Descend the nether in search of Death himself! Choose from God-given powers to slay his hordes of minions. Unlock new heroes, collect powerful items and create game-breaking synergies in this roguelite hack and slash survivors game.

Ad Infinitum

When reality is a nightmare, nightmares become real. In this psychological horror game, you fight the terrifying creatures invading your mind. Can you save your sanity?

UNFOLLOW

UNFOLLOW is a surreal, hyperrealistic horror game. Play as a victim of bullying, escaping from terrifying monsters while uncovering the mystery of Akidearest in a thrilling journey of terror, pushing you to the edge of your seat as you explore the dark impact of social media on mental health.

Echoes of the Living

Echoes of the Living is a dark Classic Survival Horror inspired by the greatest hits from he 90's focused on reimagining visual horror, your goal is to make it alive while undercovering the truth about the incident.

No Creeps Were Harmed TD

Employ lethal turrets, traps, and gadgets to defend against an onslaught of evolving creeps! Step into a twisted, hyper 3D, mind bending realm. Upgrade and adapt your defenses. Become a master maze crafter. Collect bizarre artifacts. Rush creeps for lucrative rewards, and succumb to greed!

Slime 3K: Rise Against Despot

The goo used to artificially grow humans has become self-aware and risen up against its creator! Devour humans, grow weapons from your body, fight against everything, and challenge the Despot himself!

Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse

A Metroidvania x Roguelite, where you advance using a cursed hat. Use a variety of magic or possess your enemies to reach the lowest levels! Bring back loot, build new facilities in your village, make a living and strengthen yourself for the next battle! Supports up to 4-player multiplayer.