Steamspel 2023
Dying breed nyheten som @JonnyMyrén postade idag fick fint gensvar, så tänkte jag plintar ner några av de andra spel som jag lagt till på min wishlist det senaste:
Death Must Die
Descend the nether in search of Death himself! Choose from God-given powers to slay his hordes of minions. Unlock new heroes, collect powerful items and create game-breaking synergies in this roguelite hack and slash survivors game.
Ad Infinitum
When reality is a nightmare, nightmares become real. In this psychological horror game, you fight the terrifying creatures invading your mind. Can you save your sanity?
UNFOLLOW
UNFOLLOW is a surreal, hyperrealistic horror game. Play as a victim of bullying, escaping from terrifying monsters while uncovering the mystery of Akidearest in a thrilling journey of terror, pushing you to the edge of your seat as you explore the dark impact of social media on mental health.
Echoes of the Living
Echoes of the Living is a dark Classic Survival Horror inspired by the greatest hits from he 90's focused on reimagining visual horror, your goal is to make it alive while undercovering the truth about the incident.
No Creeps Were Harmed TD
Employ lethal turrets, traps, and gadgets to defend against an onslaught of evolving creeps! Step into a twisted, hyper 3D, mind bending realm. Upgrade and adapt your defenses. Become a master maze crafter. Collect bizarre artifacts. Rush creeps for lucrative rewards, and succumb to greed!
Slime 3K: Rise Against Despot
The goo used to artificially grow humans has become self-aware and risen up against its creator! Devour humans, grow weapons from your body, fight against everything, and challenge the Despot himself!
Never Grave: The Witch and The Curse
A Metroidvania x Roguelite, where you advance using a cursed hat. Use a variety of magic or possess your enemies to reach the lowest levels! Bring back loot, build new facilities in your village, make a living and strengthen yourself for the next battle! Supports up to 4-player multiplayer.
Tack för sammanställningen, och kul att se du är tillbaka med de här trådarna som du gjort förut. Hoppas det blir ett stående inslag framöver
Är ju som många hemma från jobbet just nu så har ju med tid för spel och Fz häng just nu!
Tack för sammanställningen, uppskattas 👌🙂👍
Vill slänga ut en rekommendation på spelet Thronefall som släpptes igår!
Kört det några timmar nu efter lunchen och det är ett svin kul strategi spel
Om man vill spela Zelda på pc lagligt så kanske detta kan vara ett alternativ!
Oceanhorn 2: Knights of the Lost Realm släpptes igår och de som spelat det är nöjda.
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1622710/Oceanhorn_2_Knight...