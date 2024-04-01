Tencent köper Geeks AB

Hanzo
Medlem
Tencent köper Geeks AB

APRIL APRIL!!!

Dreijer
Medlem

Haha!

smuts
Medlem

Varför inte Bytedance som köpare, och göra om alla artiklar till kortformatvideos?

