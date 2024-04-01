Tencent köper Geeks AB
Medlem
Online
Tencent köper Geeks AB
APRIL APRIL!!!
signatur
”A man with a conviction is a hard man to change. Tell him you disagree and he turns away. Show him facts or figures and he questions your sources. Appeal to logic and he fails to see your point. [fortsättning]
Medlem
Offline
Varför inte Bytedance som köpare, och göra om alla artiklar till kortformatvideos?
signatur
"A lie is truth, until you recognize it as a lie. To see the truth behind those lies is probably the right thing to do. However, it may not necessarily bring happiness. Lies are Happiness."
PC-spelare
Dator: TUF Gaming B550 Pro, Ryzen 5600G, 16GB RAM, Sapphire Radeon RX 5600 XT