Battlefield 2042 för 53 spänn.

Raid25
Battlefield 2042 kostar i skrivande stund runt 53 kr på Steam.

tr1stam
Oooo tack för tipset! Blir ett köp!

Vi Veri Veriversum Vivus Vici!

Dreijer
Det var verkligen ett bra pris.

baggso
Får man betalt på Swish? 😏

Broshimitsu
Inte bara 2042.

Battlefield 3 - 22:-
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1238820/Battlefield_3/

Battlefield 4 - 22:-
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1238860/Battlefield_4/

Battlefield Hardline - 22:-
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1238880/Battlefield_Hardli...

Battlefield 1 - 22:-
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1238840/Battlefield_1/

Battlefield V - 27:-
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1238810/Battlefield_V/

Battlefield 2042 - 52:-
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1517290/Battlefield_2042/

7ogus
Vilket BF har en aktiv spelarbas nuförtiden om man vill ge sig in?

lonian
Önskar att jag köpte det idag i stället för när det var nytt.

Startade faktiskt upp det igår kväll och det kändes ungefär som att spela Battlefield 4.
Vad dom nu lyckats ändra på har jag ingen aning men det känns helt klart bättre än tidigare.

Vad roligt. Tror att jag hoppar över nästa Battlefield spel tills priset blir under 100kr då.

Jag är introvert och älskar att spendera min lediga tid hemma.

