Battlefield 2042 för 53 spänn.
Inte bara 2042.
Battlefield 3 - 22:-
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1238820/Battlefield_3/
Battlefield 4 - 22:-
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1238860/Battlefield_4/
Battlefield Hardline - 22:-
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1238880/Battlefield_Hardli...
Battlefield 1 - 22:-
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1238840/Battlefield_1/
Battlefield V - 27:-
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1238810/Battlefield_V/
Battlefield 2042 - 52:-
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1517290/Battlefield_2042/
Battlefield 2042 kostar i skrivande stund runt 53 kr på Steam.
Önskar att jag köpte det idag i stället för när det var nytt.
Startade faktiskt upp det igår kväll och det kändes ungefär som att spela Battlefield 4.
Vad dom nu lyckats ändra på har jag ingen aning men det känns helt klart bättre än tidigare.
Inte bara 2042.
Battlefield 3 - 22:-
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1238820/Battlefield_3/
Battlefield 4 - 22:-
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1238860/Battlefield_4/
Battlefield Hardline - 22:-
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1238880/Battlefield_Hardli...
Battlefield 1 - 22:-
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1238840/Battlefield_1/
Battlefield V - 27:-
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1238810/Battlefield_V/
Battlefield 2042 - 52:-
https://store.steampowered.com/app/1517290/Battlefield_2042/
Vad roligt. Tror att jag hoppar över nästa Battlefield spel tills priset blir under 100kr då.
Jag är introvert och älskar att spendera min lediga tid hemma.