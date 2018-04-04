Sa någon Lucioball?
Trots att mångas semestrar börjar lida mot sitt slut och vi redan börjat ställa in oss på höst är sommaren inte över, något Overwatch tydligt markerar med årets upplaga av deras Summer Games. Spelläget Lucioball gör sedvanlig comeback och självklart finns det massa skins att låsa upp.
The Overwatch Summer Games are back, and this year we’re challenging you to step onto the field and bring your A game! Win matches to earn weekly rewards, and net some goals in the all-new spin on classic Lúcioball, Lúcioball Remix. Play to earn Overwatch Summer Games Loot Boxes and unlock cosmetics so you can supervise the battlefield as Lifeguard Pharah, catch some waves as Surf’s Up Echo, or sip on a tropical drink and enjoy the summer sun with Ana’s new Highlight Intro.
Sommarevenemanget pågår från och med nu till den 25 augusti.