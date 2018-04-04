Sa någon Lucioball?

Trots att mångas semestrar börjar lida mot sitt slut och vi redan börjat ställa in oss på höst är sommaren inte över, något Overwatch tydligt markerar med årets upplaga av deras Summer Games. Spelläget Lucioball gör sedvanlig comeback och självklart finns det massa skins att låsa upp.

The Overwatch Summer Games are back, and this year we’re challenging you to step onto the field and bring your A game! Win matches to earn weekly rewards, and net some goals in the all-new spin on classic Lúcioball, Lúcioball Remix. Play to earn Overwatch Summer Games Loot Boxes and unlock cosmetics so you can supervise the battlefield as Lifeguard Pharah, catch some waves as Surf’s Up Echo, or sip on a tropical drink and enjoy the summer sun with Ana’s new Highlight Intro.

Sommarevenemanget pågår från och med nu till den 25 augusti.

Jeff har sagt i Q&A att arbetet inte har påverkats så mycket av att de nu jobbar hemma. idag 09:18 Jag tycker alltid sommar-skinnen är rätt tråkiga. Anledningen till att vi inte får något nytt spelläge är antagligen för att de lägger alla sådana resurser på overwatch 2 idag 09:14 Finns något som heter Corona så det är nog inte så konstigt att dom kanske har gjort detta utan så mycket kvalitetskontroll. Jag tycker det är kul att dom gör något event iaf. idag 09:14 Lucioball är kul men det hade varit ännu roligare med något nytt spelläge. Sedan är alla nya skins väldigt simpla och tråkiga. Känns som Blizzard slängde ihop detta en torsdagseftermiddag. idag 09:01
