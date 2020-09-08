För dig som gillar RAM, TFLOPS och GPU.

Efter lång och otålig väntan på pris, datum och specifikationer för nästa konsolgeneration har Microsoft äntligen lyft på locket. Och det rejält.

Den 10 november släpper man två nya Xbox-konsoler: den kraftfulla Series X och den plånboksvänligare Series S. I Sverige är riktpriserna 5 695 kronor för X och 3 595 kronor för S.

Det finns också massor av tekniska specifikationer att gotta sig åt för den som vill ha sina data i tabellform. Här är de – enjoy.

Xbox Series X

Xbox Series S

CPU

8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @3.8 GHz

8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @3.6 GHz

3.6 GHz w/ SMT Enabled

3.4 GHz w/ SMT Enabled

GPU

AMD RDNA 2 GPU

AMD RDNA 2 GPU

52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz

20 CUs @ 1.565 GHz

GPU Power

12.15 TFLOPS

4 TFLOPS

System on a Chip (SoC)

Custom 7nm Enhanced SoC

Custom 7nm Enhanced SoC

RAM

16 GB GDDR6 RAM

10 GB GDDR6 RAM

10 GB @ 560 GB/s

8 GB @ 224 GB/s

6 GB @ 336 GB/s

2 GB @ 56 GB/s

Performance Target

4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

1440p @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

Storage

1 TB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD

512 GB PCIe Gen 4 NVME SSD

2.4 GB/sec uncompressed

2.4 GB/sec uncompressed

4.8 GB/sec compressed

4.8 GB/sec compressed

Expandable Storage

1 TB Expansion Card

1 TB Expansion Card

(matches internal storage exactly)

(matches internal storage exactly)

Backwards Compatibility

Thousands of Xbox One and backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games available at launch. Xbox One gaming accessories are backward-compatible as well.

Thousands of Xbox One and backward-compatible Xbox 360 and original Xbox games available at launch. Xbox One gaming accessories are backward-compatible as well.

Disc Drive

4K UHD Blu-ray

Digital only

Display Out

HDMI 2.1

HDMI 2.1

MSRP

$499 USD

$299 USD

Folk måste sluta jämföra tflops som anabolatorskar jämför bänkpress. Zen 2 och RDNA 2 kommer med förbättringar, det är en ny arkitektur. igår 23:54 Man får inte glömma att kemikaleskatten har ett max tak och dessutom baseras det på vikt för konsoler. igår 23:46 Hoppas verkligen det blir allmänt vedertaget isf :) igår 21:51 Har för mig att det kommer vara som för Xbox One x, att det är upp till utvecklarna om dom vill ge möjligheten att välja olika lägen. igår 21:48 Vet inte om det kommer vara möjligt, men hade vart jäkligt nice om man kunde välja att köra "performance" (lägre upplösning) istället för 4k på XsX igår 21:44 Nä... Nu går jag och lägger mig. Hahahha... 320+moms🤣😴😴😴😴😴 igår 21:25 Hahhaa... Trötta ögon denna afton. Dollarn har sjunkit så mycket senaste så jag läste per automatik 5400 istället för 4400. Dock ska tilläggas att det är moms på kemikalieskatten också. igår 21:17 Så xbx series s har klenare gpu än föregående generation ? I digress .. igår 20:57 Va? 500 USD = 4380kr 4380 * 1.25 = 5475kr 5475 + 400 = 5875kr igår 20:55 Series S (Slow?) har färre TFLOPS/sämre prestanda än PS4 Pro. Riktigt besviken ☹️ igår 20:41
