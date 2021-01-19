Det har hunnit gå sju år sedan Company of Heroes 2 släpptes och vid den åldern är det inte många spel som fortfarande uppdateras. Men, Relic har i veckan skickat ut en betapatch som ger spelet 64-bitarsstöd. I samband med detta släpptes också en stor banuppdatering som communityt satt samman. En handfull kartor har tagits bort ur rotationen, vissa har arbetats om men vi ser också ett gäng nytillskott.
Via spelets Twitter-konto bekräftar Relic att patchen fick lite bekymmer och de arbetar på att lösa dessa. Skulle du vilja gå tillbaka till 32-bitarsversionen finns den att hitta genom Steams betahantering.
32 Bit Legacy Beta
For the very small minority of players whose hardware does not allow them to run the new 64 Bit update, we have created a 32 bit legacy beta on Steam.
To access this beta, follow these steps:
Right Click Company of Heroes 2 on Steam
Select Properties
Navigate to the Betas Tab
Select “legacy_32bit” from the drop town
Close the Properties window
Your game should now patch to the legacy version