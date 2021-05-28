Two Point Campus har dykt upp på Microsoft store, där det listas som pc- och Xbox-releaser. Utöver det har insiders delat med sig av bilder från spelet, som ser ut som originalet med satt i en helt annan, kanske än mer kaotisk miljö.
På MS store kan man läsa följande:
“Build the university of your dreams with Two Point Campus, the follow up management sim with a twist from the creators of Two Point Hospital. Get to know your students, explore their personalities and fulfill their wants and needs. Craft buildings, choose courses, hire the best staff and build an academic institution to stand the test of time.”
Inget är officiellt, så det är möjligt att spelets listning var en olyckshändelse, men oavsett så verkar det som att det här blir temat på nästa spel. Inga datum har läckt, inte heller om spelet kommer till Game pass. Kolla in bilderna nedan.