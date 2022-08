BATTALION: Legacy is the revisited and final version of Battalion 1944, released for free to all on August 16th 2022. We have taken the best aspects of Battalion 1944 and honed in on these to create a fluid bug free experience, featuring a working server browser, an added faction, new weapons, classic Search & Destroy game mode with all weapons available, complete UI rework and visual overhaul. Battalion: Legacy is the culmination of work consolidated into one old school experience for all to enjoy.