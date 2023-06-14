Arbetet med att förbättra pc-prestandan för The Last of Us Part 1 fortsätter. Den senaste patchen kom i går, och i och med den får spelet officiellt Steam Deck-stöd. Det arbetet nedprioriterades under det initiala arbetet med prestandapatchar.
I övrigt handlar den senaste uppdateringen främst om just fortsatta prestandaförbättringar, men också om bättre stabilitet. Förbättringsarbetet fortsätter så ytterligare uppdateringar är att vänta framöver.
Uppdateringarna har uppenbarligen fått Steam-köparna på bättre humör. 78 procent har satt positivt betyg på Steam de senaste 30 dagarna, men sen release är den siffran bara 57 procent.
Changeloggen (klicka för att öppna listan):
The Last of Us Part I v1.1.0 Patch Notes for PC
Optimizations to improve global CPU and GPU performance throughout the game
Overall improvements to texture and environment loading
Improved shader compilations times
Fixed a crash that could occur after changing custom controller settings
Fixed a crash that could occur in Photo Mode when saving images in 4K
Fixed a crash that could occur when playing on Ultra graphics preset with DLSS enabled
Fixed a crash that could occur when using a mouse with a high DPI
Fixed a crash that could occur when entering Options > Graphics
Fixed multiple crashes affecting players with Intel GPUs
Fixed an issue where players could lose the ability to aim or shoot immediately after exiting menus
Fixed an issue where the Flashlight tutorial would not leave the screen if ignored
Fixed an issue where exiting Photo Mode could cause the player to throw an equipped item
Fixed issues where players could see outside the game world in some locations
Addressed issues where screen tearing could still occur with V-Sync enabled
Fixed an audio issue that could occur when using a USB audio device alongside Spatial Audio Plug-Ins
Added support for players using third-party audio drivers
Fixed an issue where changing graphics presets (Options > Graphics > Graphics Presets) in-game would not save
Fixed an issue where the Speedrun timer could roll back after a crash or when quitting to desktop
Fixed an issue where scrollable menu descriptions could not be navigated with a mouse scroll wheel
Updated the QTE button UI to correctly display when using Xbox controllers
Corrected several in-game, menu, and text-to-speech translation errors
GPU Performance HUD more accurately displays usage when launched, CPU Performance HUD now more accurate
Corrected an issue where the Aiming Mirror settings did not affect motion sensor aiming
Fixed an issue where settings would not Reset to Defaults if players had any of the menu drop downs still open
Fixed an issue so that scrolling in Photo Mode does not affect the in-game camera
Fixed an issue where the game could reset a user’s Monitor setting when launching the game
Fixed an issue where the shader loading could be shown as complete before it actually was
Fixed an issue with Corsair and Logitech device LEDs turning off on start-up
Display settings are now saved per device and not shared through cloud saves
[The Suburbs] Fixed a crash that could occur in the sniper fight
[The Suburbs] Fixed an issue where Sam would appear wet during a cinematic in a dry area
Added a new Very Low graphics preset (Options > Graphics > Graphics Presets)
Added a new AI Quality setting in the graphics menu (Options > Graphics)
Added a new Dynamic Lights Quality setting in the graphics menu (Options > Graphics)
AMD
Fixed an issue where the game could crash while shaders were building on AMD hardware
Fixed an issue where FPS could be impacted while enabling the GPU Usage monitor (Options > HUD > GPU Usage)
Epic Games Store
Fixed a crash that could occur when quitting to the main menu
Fixed an issue where vibrations did not work for some players
Steam
Fixed a crash affecting players missing a Steam user folder
Steam Deck
Overall improvements to performance while playing on Steam Deck
Addressed a memory leak issue that could cause crashes
Fixed an issue where certain button prompts would be misaligned
Fixed an issue where changing (Options > Graphics > Graphics Preset) could trigger an intense lighting effect
Fixed an issue where in-game HUD did not match Steam Deck Performance Overlay FPS value
Fixed a crash that could occur during loading screens
Effects Density now defaults to Very Low instead of Low
[Lakeside Resort] Fixed a crash that could occur at the start of a cutscene
[Pittsburgh] Fixed a crash that could occur at certain checkpoints
[The Outskirts] Fixed an issue where locked FPS could make it difficult to move pushable objects