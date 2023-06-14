Optimizations to improve global CPU and GPU performance throughout the game

Overall improvements to texture and environment loading

Improved shader compilations times

Fixed a crash that could occur after changing custom controller settings

Fixed a crash that could occur in Photo Mode when saving images in 4K

Fixed a crash that could occur when playing on Ultra graphics preset with DLSS enabled

Fixed a crash that could occur when using a mouse with a high DPI

Fixed a crash that could occur when entering Options > Graphics

Fixed multiple crashes affecting players with Intel GPUs

Fixed an issue where players could lose the ability to aim or shoot immediately after exiting menus

Fixed an issue where the Flashlight tutorial would not leave the screen if ignored

Fixed an issue where exiting Photo Mode could cause the player to throw an equipped item

Fixed issues where players could see outside the game world in some locations

Addressed issues where screen tearing could still occur with V-Sync enabled

Fixed an audio issue that could occur when using a USB audio device alongside Spatial Audio Plug-Ins

Added support for players using third-party audio drivers

Fixed an issue where changing graphics presets (Options > Graphics > Graphics Presets) in-game would not save

Fixed an issue where the Speedrun timer could roll back after a crash or when quitting to desktop

Fixed an issue where scrollable menu descriptions could not be navigated with a mouse scroll wheel

Updated the QTE button UI to correctly display when using Xbox controllers

Corrected several in-game, menu, and text-to-speech translation errors

GPU Performance HUD more accurately displays usage when launched, CPU Performance HUD now more accurate

Corrected an issue where the Aiming Mirror settings did not affect motion sensor aiming

Fixed an issue where settings would not Reset to Defaults if players had any of the menu drop downs still open

Fixed an issue so that scrolling in Photo Mode does not affect the in-game camera

Fixed an issue where the game could reset a user’s Monitor setting when launching the game

Fixed an issue where the shader loading could be shown as complete before it actually was

Fixed an issue with Corsair and Logitech device LEDs turning off on start-up

Display settings are now saved per device and not shared through cloud saves

[The Suburbs] Fixed a crash that could occur in the sniper fight

[The Suburbs] Fixed an issue where Sam would appear wet during a cinematic in a dry area

Added a new Very Low graphics preset (Options > Graphics > Graphics Presets)

Added a new AI Quality setting in the graphics menu (Options > Graphics)