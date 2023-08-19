Uppdatering:
Gratisexpansionen Echoes släpptes i går, den 24 augusti. Det är årets största uppdatering. Lite om innehållet nedan, resten läser du här.
Our aim with ECHOES has been to breathe new life into the universe, with a new robotic race, our first race introduced since launch in 2016. We have also overhauled space combat with a focus on creating truly epic space battles, introducing freighter-to-freighter battles for the first time.
In ECHOES Travellers will discover a never seen before, long-hidden race of robots with rich new story content. Engage in robot assignments and rituals to earn a huge array of mechanical parts to create your own robotic avatar.
New pirate freighters bring huge space battles to the universe. Defend fleets from pirates. Fly through enemy trenches to sabotage their shields, and destroy them!
Ursprunglig nyhet:
Oavsett vad man tycker om Hello Games och No Man’s Sky så kan nog de flesta hålla med om att det är en fascinerade resa som spelet gjort. Från hajpen, besvikelsen och kontroverser för att sen rätta upp skeppet till spelet vi ser idag.
No Man’s Sky fyllde egentligen förra veckan men Hello Games firar lite i efterskott med en tillbakablick på spelet. De hinta även om en ny uppdateringen/expansionen som heter Echoes.
Sean Muray säger så här om projektet.
"Seven years ago...we watched players all over the world begin to explore the universe we had created,"
"I can't describe what that felt like. It was already the culmination of five previous years of very hard work for our tiny team."
“We knew this was the start of a journey, but never expected what a wild ride it would be. I've been working on this game for nearly a third of my life, and it's been more successful than we ever planned or dreamed. It hasn't always been easy, but the thing that has been our guiding star throughout has been the players and the community. Behind every update, every video, every feature and line in a patch note is a team that cares so deeply for this game."
Undertecknad minns en stapplade resa på en planet där det regnade syra. Spelet kändes då som en besvikelse men var också fascinerande på samma gång. Under åren har spelet dock växt fram till något jag återvänder till lite nu och då för att se vad för nytt som dykt upp. Spelar nu för det mesta på Switch och hoppas att den versionen kan få multiplayer och crossplay i framtiden.
Vad har du för minnen från No Man’s Sky?