Cities: Skylines 2 kommer få stöd för modifikationer. På pc förstås, men i viss mån också på PS5 och Xbox Series. Konsolerna kommer få tillgång till asset-mods (kartor, hus med mera).
För att det här ska bli möjligt kommer hanteringen av moddar ske på Paradox egna plattform, Paradox Mods. Vilket alltså betyder att de inte blir tillgängliga via Steam Workshop (som är en populär hemmabas för moddar till Cities: Skylines och många andra spel).
One of the core reasons for this is its inclusivity; modding capabilities will be extended to players across platforms - both PC and console - aligning with our commitment to provide as many as possible with the opportunity to modify and enjoy the game.
For console users, this means you will be able to access Asset Mods in the library. Yes, you read that right! We know it is a huge part of the Cities: Skylines experience and we're beyond excited to introduce a solution that makes mods available to everyone. As with all major updates, we are fully aware of the learning curve it might present, but we're committed to providing resources to ensure a smooth transition to Paradox Mods.
En editor för att pilla med spelet betatestas för närvarande och kommer släppas "kort efter releasen". Vi lovas löpande förbättringar och utveckling av editorn. Cities: Skylines 2 släpps till pc den 24 oktober (tisdag nästa vecka). Till PS5 och Xbox Series ska spelet släppas våren 2024.
FZ kommer recensera Cities: Skylines 2. Då får du besked om hur allvarliga de där prestandaproblemen som utvecklarna själva talat om, och som i går fick Fredrik att begå krönika, faktiskt är.