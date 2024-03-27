Jodå, det var ett superhjältefyllt actionspel som Marvel tänkte avtäcka i dag. Det gjorde de för en liten stund sen (inte klockan 17 som vi skrev p.g.a. sommartidsförvirring), och namnet blir Marvel Rivals.
Det beskrivs så här:
NetEase Games and Marvel Games are excited to announce their latest collaboration: Marvel Rivals, a cooperative, Super Hero team-based PVP shooter! Players can assemble an ever-evolving all-star squad of Super Heroes and Super Villains, while battling with unique super powers across a dynamic lineup of destructible maps from across the Marvel Multiverse. Marvel Rivals is in development for PC by a NetEase team composed of global talent, who previously worked on hit franchises such as Call of Duty and Battlefield.
Spelet görs alltså av Netease, blir free to play och tycks bli pc-exklusivt. Förstörbara miljöer och hjälteunika superkrafter är ett par lockrop som kanske kan trumfa den inneboende skepsis vissa känner mot f2p-grejer. Stackars Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League går ju inte jättebra.