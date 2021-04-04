Roblox. Kan man tjäna pengar?

Skrivet av Tronic: Hej, som rubriken lyder. Kan man tjäna riktiga pengar i spelet? Sonen fick damp igår kväll och väckte syskonen för att jag vägrade köpa robux för 500kr till han.

Tycker att de är helt onödigt och han behöver förstå pengarnas värde.

Han hävdar att man kan få ut riktiga pengar när man har sålt nån föremål som har gått upp i värde.

Stämmer de att man kan få ut robux som riktiga pengar? Har googlat en hel del men hittar ingen information om de. Endast att man kan göra pengar i ingame valuta. Gå till inlägget

Man kan men vad jag förstår är det när man skapar ett spel med nåt program. men det är inte så lätt som man tror.

Earning Robux

Game developers often give players the chance to purchase special abilities, avatar items, and even extra content in exchange for Robux. These in-game purchases are a great way for developers to earn Robux that can be exchanged for real life money and for players to get fun bonuses they wouldn’t have otherwise. The process of earning currency from games and products you’ve created is called monetization.

Earning Robux Outside Making Games

While this tutorial covers making Robux specifically from games you create, there are other ways of earning Robux, like creating avatar clothing, or charging to play your game with Paid Access. To find other techniques, check out the Monetization section.

The Process of Monetization

Much like selling items in a real life shop, there are different phases developers go through in order to sell customers items in a game. Developers need to decide what to sell, attract buyers, and be able to handle transactions.

Designing a Fun Game

First, it’s important to come up with a game idea that people will want to play and come back to. Players that keep coming back to a game are more likely to spend Robux on in-game purchases.

Planning to Monetize

As you design your game, plan your monetization strategy. Think about where you can include monetization techniques that feel natural and not intrusive to gameplay. Keep in mind that every game is unique so don’t just copy another’s techniques. Common ways to monetize might include selling:

In-game currency so players can buy furniture for a house.

Skins to customize characters in a competitive action game.

Starter packs that include a mix of in-game currency and items.

By planning a monetization strategy early in developing your game, in-game purchases will feel more naturally included rather than an afterthought. Have a diverse strategy will help you earn more by ensuring every player can find something they want and at a price they feel comfortable playing.

In-game purchases from Meep City by alexnewtron

Implementing a Monetization Strategy

After you decide on your game’s monetization techniques, they can be created and sold in-game using Roblox marketplace services. These services handle the transactions for you.

Example of an in-game store from Mining Simulator by Runaway Rumble

Converting Robux using the Developer Exchange

You can use your earned Robux in other games, to purchase catalog items, or you can eventually cash out for real world money using the Developer Exchange Program.

In order to cash out, you must have an active Roblox Premium membership and be at least 13. To see the full set of guidelines, visit the Developer Exchange FAQs.

Updating your Strategy Over Time

After launching a game, successful developers continue improving and updating their monetization strategy to keep players excited and investing Robux into their game. Top earning developers add new content, have seasonal events, and hold sales. Developers also adjust prices of in-game purchases so everyone can afford to buy something.

Example of two seasonal events from Robloxian Highschool by RedManta, LLC

Types of In-Game Purchases

The majority of monetization in Roblox happens in two types of transactions: one time purchases and repeatable purchases. Unlike other platforms where often need to create a lot of complex code to handle transactions, Roblox handles the transactions for you using marketplace services. This allows you to quickly set up new in-game purchases.

Marketplace Fees

While Roblox offers many tools for free, it does charge a small Marketplace Fee whenever a marketplace service is used. This helps Roblox continue to provide new features and keep online servers for your games running.

One Time Purchases

Items that can be purchased only once and are permanently owned by the player, like avatar items or access to new areas of a game, are handled with the game pass marketplace service.

Different wings to customize player avatars in Meep City by alexnewtron

A pet penguin that follows the player from Island Empire by AlgyLacey

Repeatable Purchases

Repeatable purchases are when a user can purchase the same item more than once, such as buying an in-game currency or temporary speed boosts. In Roblox, repeatable purchases are handled by the developer product marketplace service.

Buying in-game currency in Mining Simulator by Runway Rumble

Being an Ethical Entrepreneur

In-game purchases can be beneficial for both the player and developer, but only if these purchases are designed with the player’s best interests in mind. If a player views a game as pay-to-win or buys a buggy in-game purchase, you’ll lose that player’s trust.

When in-app purchases are fun and fair, a player can trust a developer, invest time into a game, and feel comfortable making purchases. Having a long term, trusting relationship with a player is one of the best ways to ensure players continue investing Robux in a game.

To make sure that players feel that your game is fun and fair, follow these three principles whenever monetizing a game.

Respect Your Players

As players spend more time in your game, they often become invested not only in the gameplay but with the community around it. If developers try to take advantage of players, like forcing them to pay Robux to respawn, players will be resentful and leave. The will also often share their bad experiences with the community.

Be respectful of your players and don’t take advantage of them. Instead, find ways to enhance their time spent in your game, like opportunities to customize their avatar or access to more challenging areas.

Don’t Create Pay to Win Scenarios

Players should want to make in-game purchases, not need to, in order to have fun. If players can spend money to gain unfair advantages over other players, the community will become upset and fewer people will play.

When monetizing a game, the easiest purchases to add are often cosmetic, such as special effects, avatar items, and other things that don’t directly affect gameplay.